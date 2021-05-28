Zack Snyder finally admits Warner and Joss Whedon trashed his Justice League

Five years ago, in March 2016, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% was released, a film that aspired to be a huge success but was smashed by critics and divided fans. Since then an ordeal would begin for director Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%), first because the studio wanted to take control of the DC Comics film universe and completely modify the filmmaker’s plans, so they forced him to change a lot of Justice League stuff – 41%, and when he finally finished filming and presented his first cut, the executives asked for more changes to be made.

The tragedy of his daughter’s suicide prompted Snyder to give up the movies to spend time with his family, but his suffering did not end there. League of Justice, a project to which he had devoted himself body and soul, was completely altered by Warner Bros. and director Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%), and Snyder never saw the cut released in theaters because people close to him suggested it would break his heart.

This 2021, after an intense fan campaign, HBO Max premiered the cut of Zack snyder from League of Justice, which surpassed Whedon’s version in every way, and while the filmmaker had been kind as much as possible in talking about what they did to his work, in a new interview with Esquire, where he states that the last five Years have been the most difficult of his life, he declares with all his lyrics that part of what made these years difficult was that his work had been destroyed by Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon:

The lesson I’ve learned over the past five years is that you really have to do what you love. You really have to make the movie that you love. It is too hard when you work for three years on one thing and then see it destroyed. That is big and difficult for anyone, as you can imagine.

At the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% have a dedication to their daughter Autumn, with whom he shared a love for superheroes, so publishing the film was something cathartic for the director, and largely also for fans of his cinematic universe, which is now completely separated from the new DC Comics films by Warner Bros.

While Warner Bros. made Snyder suffer with all the changes they made to his work, Netflix has been the opposite, the director revealed that to do Army of the Dead – 78% was his best experience as he had complete creative freedom, and now he will continue to collaborate with the company on various projects including spin-offs and sequels to The Army of the Dead.

In recent months, fans have been trending the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag in the hope that their plans will continue in new movies, but so far there is no reason to think that will happen, unless we believe the rumors that Future WarnerMedia and Discovery merger is the key to restoring the Snyderverse.

If Snyder’s plans ever come true, the aftermath of Zack Snyder’s Justice League they would show us an apocalyptic future in which Darkseid would have invaded Earth and took control of Superman with the Anti-Life Equation. It is also known that the New Gods would be invading the planet, and that Batman would join his former enemies looking for an opportunity to go back in time and prevent catastrophe.