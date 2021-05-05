Zack Snyder feared Warner Bros. would sue him for supporting the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign

Zack Snyder continues his career despite the misfortunes he has suffered in recent years: his daughter passed away and he was almost dragged out of Warner Bros. due to the poor reception of the Justice League in theaters. Shortly after it was learned that it was the hand of Joss Whedon that altered all the content of the film, a fact that gave way to the famous movement #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and which resulted in the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. But not everything was good during the fan campaign. The director reveals that he initially refused to support the initiative for fear that Warner would sue him.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived on the HBO Max platform on March 18 after a very, very long journey in which the director’s fans were the biggest drivers. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut had incredible support on social media, with hundreds of thousands of people tracking the hashtag in real time, participating in comic book events, or making incredible donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization in which Zack and Deborah Snyder are very involved.

For a time, Zack snyder he was silent about his vision of the Justice League. He was eager for the fan-initiated movement but was afraid Warner would press charges against him for supporting it. The filmmaker talks to The Sunday Times about those thoughts that hit his mind when #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was booming and about the volatile fandom around him, easy to provoke and sometimes labeled as toxic, but committed to their goals.

I was more concerned that the studio would sue me, that I would do something to silence me. This is the reality. That fandom raised $ 750,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. They have saved lives. It is a fact. But on the other hand, was it fun to provoke them? For something clickable? Yes. And they were an easy target. But they continue to raise money. There aren’t many fan communities whose main focus, other than seeing the work of someone they like, is anything other than raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. For me, it’s a bit difficult to be mad at them.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League now fuels a new dream: #ReleaseTheSnyderverse, sadly, it seems Warner Bros. isn’t even considering the possibility. It is increasingly likely that the director will never work in the DC Extended Universe again, a prospect that breaks the hearts of those who want to see the final battle between the League and Darkseid on the big screen. The studio executives have very different plans with the characters that are still in force and with others who are about to make their appearance in the series. Will the DCEU be able to stay afloat in the future?

The next movie from Zack snyder is Army of the Dead, an adventure pigeonholed in the zombie genre that marks the director’s return to the undead violence with which he began his career. For this title he received the help of Netflix as a producer, a company that treated him very well in the filming process and gave him all the creative freedom he wanted. The director’s fans are happy for the new stage that is about to begin for him and they are already celebrating its premiere on the platform on May 21.

