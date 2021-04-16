Zack Snyder fans demand sequel to Alita: Battle Angel – Tomatazos

Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55% did not have a very good reception among critics but much of the public enjoyed it and many of them are still begging for a second movie for the heroine. The box office collection was not outstanding but not terrible either, achieving a more or less desired balance. But things could be about to take a major turn thanks to fans of the Snyder Cut. Through social networks, a new hashtag has begun to go viral that seeks to give Alita a new adventure on the big screen. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Alita’s film was released in January 2019 and was directed by Robert Rodriguez. It is the film adaptation of the GUNNM or Battle Angel Alita manga, which was written by Yukito Kishiro, published from 1990 to 1995. The story focuses on Alita, a cyborg who is rescued from the garbage dump by a scientist who decides to rebuild and take care of her ; But the young woman is not a conventional machine, but a powerful warrior with incredible abilities and sharp instincts that will draw the attention of evil intentions. With a budget of US $ 170 million, the film was able to gross US $ 404 million worldwide.

The action sequences in Battle Angel: The Last Warrior They are spectacular and brilliant, with Alita a vulnerable hero but capable of defeating those who cross her path. Although the story of Kishiro It is mythical in the fields of manga, the pleasant surprise of this cyborg on the big screen left many viewers wanting a second part that would impress them with new demonstrations of Alita’s power; On Twitter and other networks we have come across numerous fan initiatives demanding a continuation of the character from Disney, but no effective reach has been observed.

Very from time to time we can discover in social networks that the fandoms of series, video games or movies support each other to achieve common goals. A couple of weeks ago, the followers of Battle Angel: The Last Warrior showed solidarity with those of Zack Snyder, supporting the viralization of the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse on Twitter and making it a global trend. Now Zack’s fans, and those seeking the release of Suicide Squad Yesterday Cut – 25%, join in the fight of those who long for a sequel to Alita on the big screen with Rosa Salazar as the main star. A profile on the social network dedicated to the fight for the Snyderverse has launched a tweet in which he asks for support using #AlitaArmy and #GiveAlitaHerSequel.

Alita’s army helped fight for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and even helped Ben Affleck win the IMDb poll. Starting now and during the day they seek to be a trend. We are a League. We are a squad. We always say: ‘we do this together’. Go?

It is important to remember that Battle Angel: The Last Warrior It is one of the last films produced by Fox before being acquired by Disney in March 2019. Now it belongs to the mouse company and only he can decide the course of the future. Will it be what fans dream of? Perhaps if Internet users manage to do a good number with the hashtag presented above, they will be able to attract the attention of the high Disney gentlemen and reach the final goal … a good help from the fans of Snyder it will always come in handy.

Will we see the sequel to Alita at some point in the future? Disney is very jealous of its products and seems to have no special interest in those that were developed outside of its mandate. If the company makes the decision to make a continuation of the film, it will surely be with very specific terms, ones that may not be liked by fans of the first film. We will find out in the future, or not.

