Zack Snyder fans are enraged by the launch of a 4K trailer for Justice League (2017) – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s latest fan attack on Warner Bros. now involves a controversial trailer. For an unknown reason, the studio released a trailer for the 4k version of Justice League – 41%, the theatrical cut finished by Joss Whedon, and fans of the Snyder Cut didn’t take it well and responded by asking. the restoration of the director and his plans for the DCEU.

Another day, another unfortunate exchange between Warner and fans of Zack snyder. Even despite the poor reception of League of JusticeFrom both critics and audiences alike, the studio has plans for a 4k release of the canonical version of the superhero group. At the launch of its trailer, those who preferred Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% filled the video on YT with dislikes.

But it did not end there, also on Twitter, the responses to the advance were flooded with the request of the now famous #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. That campaign that, after the premiere of the Snyder Cut, asks that director to return to complete his frustrated plans for a trilogy with the group of superheroes that would see them face Darkseid in outer space, the fearsome alien who wants to take over the universe.

But the dislike for the possible relaunch of Justice League – 41% goes beyond whether or not that version is inferior to the Snyder Cut. As some fans point out, Whedon’s direction was damaging not only to the story but to the cast. Ray Fisher’s allegations, which have been confirmed by other cast members, revealed that there was a toxic and abusive work environment.

Warner Bros just uploaded a 4k trailer for Justice League 2017. The movie in which Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot were abused. This is really the kind of grave you want to dig for yourself. I don’t even know what to say anymore.

Warner Bros just uploaded a 4K trailer to justice league 2017. The movie that Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot were abused on … this is really the grave they want to dig for themselves I don’t know what to even say anymore pic.twitter.com/1EeDS2NLcG – Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 28, 2021

WB just uploaded a trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. They’re siding with an abusive burning trash can instead of Zack Snyder’s beloved Justice League. That says everything you need to know.

WB just uploaded a trailer for Joss Whedon’s Justice League. Standing by abusive creeps dumpster fire, instead of the beloved Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Tells you everything you need to know.https: //t.co/KMSxejyJoc – All Things Zack Snyder (@AllThingsSnyder) April 28, 2021

Just a week after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ann sarnoff, president of the studio, confirmed that there were no plans to continue making films under the direction of that director. With this, the 2017 version is kept as canon and the possibility of resuming the plans he had for the saga is ruled out, which now seems to go further and further from the possibility of a crossover between all those characters.

That hasn’t stopped Snyder’s followers from continuing his social media campaign. While the possibility is low, given that the highest executives are convinced not to take that course, the same seemed just a few years ago regarding the launch of the Snyder Cut and the four-hour film did see the light of day. Only time will tell what will become of the DCEU and the Snyderverse.

