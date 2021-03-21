Zack Snyder explains why his ‘Justice League’ is so violent

We have already dedicated an entire article to reviewing the great differences between League of Justice that we saw in cinemas and Zack Snyder’s Justice League that HBO Spain recently premiered. However, in that text we missed something that is obviously very important for the filmmaker: everything related to violence. Snyder’s cinema has always been characterized by a prominence of blood, and its League of Justice re-subscribes it with a series of scenes much harsher and more explicit than those we found in the version finished by Joss Whedon. It can be appreciated only by comparing Wonder Woman’s first fight with the sight in the previous version.

Here when Gal gadot stamping a criminal against the wall, leaving a visible trail of blood behind his body. And it is entirely premeditated, which Snyder has gladly discussed with Variety. Director of Watchmen considers that the increase in violence between versions constitutes a “Pure exercise of creative freedom”, protected by the fact that its reception within the streaming it did not depend on age ratings. Wow, that the fact that Zack Snyder’s Justice League having an R rating was not going to affect its display in any way (as if it could have been made in theaters), and the director has taken advantage of it.

“Let’s do it the same way as if there were no age ratings. We do not value suggestions. Let’s do it the way that’s coolest. That was the philosophical approach “Snyder explained. And not only cooler, but also more realistic around the approach of the film, which depicts its superheroes as gods against whom humans can only beg for mercy. “The consequences have always been very important to me, that they are real”, continues the filmmaker. “It’s still very abstract, you know. They are gods fighting men, and that is also part of the question. We cannot fight them. Humans can’t do anything. “

At this point in the interview, his wife Deborah, which acts as a producer of Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueshe interrupted him. But, Zack, I think part of the key is that there are real repercussions as well. Sometimes the softer films, recommended for those under 13, seem a little more irresponsible in a way because there are no repercussions ”. And Zack agreed: “If you don’t treat actual violence as violence, for me, you are lowering the ante at all levels.”

“If the superhero wrecks the car and the whole car explodes, and you just see the guy crawl out of there, you say ‘oh, okay, it’s still PG-13′”, concludes the director. “Not showing blood is a technicality. The violence is still there, and I want a real representation of the violence. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. “