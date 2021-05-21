Zack Snyder explains why he puts Christian symbols in his DC Comics movies – Tomatazos

Since the release of Man of Steel – 55%, fans have noted that Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, Army of the Dead – 78%) put several references to Jesus Christ, some subtle and most very obvious, such as when Superman leaves the Kryptonian ship and opens his arms in the position of crucifixion. Later in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% this was repeated and it was much clearer, when Superman dies it made the scene look like a Renaissance painting of The Descent from the Cross, even with two crosses on the sides, like those of the criminals who were crucified with Christ.

You may also like: Zack Snyder thinks Martin Scorsese wasn’t criticizing his superhero movies

For the filmmaker’s detractors, this was always a source of ridicule and helped reinforce the idea that we were dealing with a very pretentious person; others only saw it as a tribute to the origins of the Man of Steel, who is said to have been inspired by Jesus Christ, since he is a being with superpowers, from heaven, destined to save the human race and capable of sacrificing his life to achieve it.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% the elements derived from the Judeo-Christian tradition were not so obvious, but we had several references to the Devil and hell, especially in the villain Darkseid; but there was also the resurrection of Superman, who after putting on his black suit flies into outer space and when he stands right in front of the sun, he opens his arms again in the shape of the cross.

More recently we have seen several memes parodying Snyder’s style, which is accused of being very dark, depressing and full of Christian symbols; so we have come across a Cars 3 meme – 68%, the cut of Zack snyder, where a crucified car appears, and a version of Spider-Man – 89% Snyder, with a crucified Spider-Man, etc.

Also read: Zack Snyder Comes Out Liberal, Pro-Abortion, and Pro-Inclusion

However, what does the filmmaker have to say about it? In a Guardian article where he was asked several questions, a user identified as Heisenberg00 asked him what was the reason for putting “clues and references to Christianity” and if that was intentional. This was his answer:

Yes. I think the philosophical Christian identity of the West lives on a lot through those DC characters. Superman personifies many of those same qualities that we see in the mythological story of Christ, in his death and resurrection. Sometimes it is easier to evoke those things through images.

The Christian identity in the West can be found in almost all the stories of chosen heroes who sacrifice themselves to save the world or humanity, in most cases there is a great influence but the directors do not always decide to use images that refer to the Judeo-Christian religion .

Another element that Snyder did not address in that interview but that also seems to derive from religion is the faith that saves Batman; on Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice He tells Superman that the death of his parents taught him that life has no meaning, but in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on more than one occasion he says that he has stopped acting by reason and now acts by faith.

Don’t leave without reading: 300: Reasons why the movie is intensely problematic and indefensible

Snyder has not only been criticized for putting religious symbols in his superhero movies, in the past it has been said that his stories can be interpreted as far-right propaganda (and, at least in the case of 300, this is undeniable), but he replied in the Guardian article that this is not the case, as he has always been a democrat, a feminist and in favor of the inclusion of all ethnic groups.