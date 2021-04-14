Zack Snyder evolves the zombie genre – El Sol de México

In 2004 Zack Snyder made his debut as a film director with the film Dawn of the Dead, an adaptation of the 1978 George A. Romero classic. Although his work was well received by audiences and critics (it garnered 94 percent acceptance on the Rotten Tomatoes site), Romero was not very satisfied due to the changes that the filmmaker made in the style of the zombies.

For this reason, Snyder continued to explore the genre to achieve a story in which he had the freedom to expand his ideas and evolve the apocalyptic plots. After 17 years, and several modifications in the script, the army of the dead premieres on Netflix on May 21; the film will also have a run in American theaters.

“I really wanted to make a movie of a universe where I could be the highest authority. And that the audience could see my vision, I really enjoy this tone that you are having fun, but sometimes not, “he says at an international press conference.

“I was inspired by those movies where they escape from New York, or from the aliens. I was obsessed with this idea of ​​the troops and the different rules of the zombie world, playing with them in my mind, and I wanted to create a scenario where I could really play with those rules, as well as with the troops of the cinematic universe and have fun, “he adds.

The film follows a group of mercenaries led by Scott Ward (played by Dave Bautista) who, in their attempt to carry out a millionaire robbery in an apocalyptic city of Las Vegas, will be forced to face an army of the undead.

Zack explained that the filming took place in abandoned casinos in Atlantic City and New Mexico, and his idea was to show a city bombed and completely destroyed in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. One of the innovations presented in this story is the incursion of infected animals that also attack humans.

“A zombie tiger was always in the script, animals are part of the zombie infection, they are not immune. The only ones that have immunity are birds, in our fiction we decided that they were immune, that helps to contain it, if they could transmit the virus it would be a problem ”, he says with a laugh.

And it is that apocalyptic plots have interested him for several years. With a bit of humor, he recalled an episode when he made the authorities of his school infuriated by a very controversial project that he filmed as a student.

“When I was 11 years old, I thought making movies would be an interesting career. I made a lot of movies in high school and college, I made a lot with my friends. One of them was about the apocalypse, but it was taking place in my school. I like to think that I was expelled for that movie, although it’s not true, but I like to think about it, it was a very controversial movie. It was not aligned with the values ​​of the institution ”.

Dave Bautista, who was linked for a few minutes to talk with the director, explained that by addressing different issues such as theft, conflicts between the characters, and of course the battle for survival, the film has many layers that will be very interesting for the public.

The actor added that it was an honor for him to work with Zack, because since he saw 300 (a film he directed in 2006) he longed to appear in one of his films, and the experience was very enriching. “I didn’t feel like I was working with a director who was just telling me what to do, there was really collaboration and I felt a great bond since I met him. We are artists, but we also complement each other ”.

Without daring to give details, the filmmaker announced that there is the possibility of making more installments of this story, but for now he invites the public to see it from May 21 through Netflix.