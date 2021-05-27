Zack Snyder dreams of making a the Dark Knight Returns movie

It is known that the director Zack snyder He is a great lover of the comic “The Return of the Dark Knight” / “The Dark Knight Returns” by Frank Miller. What’s more, you just have to see what moments of his movies “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” to see winks and references to the comic. However, neither of these two is a direct adaptation of that comic.

In that love that Snyder has for the DC Universe, he has acknowledged in a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that without a doubt, one of his DC dream projects would be to be able to make a film adaptation of this comic.

Snyder recently revealed that he has ideas for a true Dark Knight Returns movie that would more accurately adapt the events of Frank Miller’s comic book series. Snyder emulated the book with moments in “Batman v Superman”, but the idea that runs through his head is make a real adaptation of these comics, similar to what he did for example with the 2009 movie “Watchmen”. Even more interesting is the fact that he assures that he would use other actors, that is, I wouldn’t get Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill back as Batman and Superman.

I think it would be my own thing. I would do it 100% Watchmen style, with great image precision, really… I would do it for real. I don’t even think it was that expensive, to be honest. There is a dialogue that is incredible. The VO in that movie is Frank in his prime. All that ‘the rain on my chest is a baptism’. I would want to use a whole new cast, having actors other than Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill playing Batman and Superman.

Imagining an actor like Clint Eastwood (“Million Dollar Baby”) playing that version of Bruce Wayne, Snyder agreed that this was a more appropriate casting, and described his ideal casting for that Batman as someone who simultaneously brings together a Awesome picture and moody. All together with that great image that he has in the comics.

Oh yeah! That’s the kind of man you need, ”she says, referring to Eastwood. Some grumpy, awesome guy… it’s hard to tell who it would be right now, you’d have to look around. I don’t know if it’s obvious. I think he’s probably in his 50s, and I could play his 60s, early 60s. I think in the comic he’s in his 50s. But still, that’s old to go hitting around. I always love it, also how big it is in the book. There is a part where you are trying to grab the gun and you cannot put your finger on the trigger because it is so small. That’s great. There’s that shot where he’s carrying her, and she’s so small in his arms. You just have to find a big guy. Who is huge?

Finally, in the talk and with jokes, Snyder placed the union of the actors Howie Long (“Broken Arrow: Nuclear Alarm”) and Robert De Niro (“Wild Bull”) as the perfect casting choice:

Do you know who it is? Howie Long… I was thinking of a picture! I don’t know if I could interpret it, but I’m just saying it. If you had Howie Long and Robert De Niro, you’d put them together.

In “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” several key moments and lines of dialogue were drawn directly from The Dark Knight Returns comic, but the overall storyline does not match that of the comic. The four-issue series was published in 1986 and told the story of a 55-year-old Batman who retired from his role as Crusader in the Cloak after the death of Jason Todd. The story culminates with Bruce Wayne reverting to his iconic role and facing Superman in a fight where he finds himself with the help of the Green Arrow, only to fake his own death and disappear again. Carrie Kelley is also seen in the role of Robin and villains like Two-Face and the Joker appear, before Bruce leads a small team in a new headquarters. The series is one of the best-regarded Batman stories in comic book history, set on Earth-31 in the DC world.

