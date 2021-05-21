Zack Snyder dreams of a Batman and Joker movie teaming up

Share

Despite Zack Snyder’s relationship with Warner Bros, the director still dreams of making a movie with Batman and Joker teaming up.

The fact that the SnyderVerse has ended, does not mean that the speculation about what the future may or may not hold for the mythology created by the director of 300 has ended and even less after seeing Zack’s Justice League epilogue. Snyder premiered on HBO Max in which we could see Batman with the Joker working together.

Zack Snyder’s dream

Following recent news that the administrator for the early years of the DCEU wants all future SnyderVerse films to be R-rated and at least three hours long, despite the fact that he is no longer employed by Warner Bros and revealing that the studio tortured him during post-production on his version of Justice League, Daniel Richtman, has reported that Zack Snyder hopes to make a team-up movie with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, set in the timeline. of the nightmare.

There are a lot of fans who would love to see such a movie based on the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the intense exchange between the two iconic archenemies at the end of Justice League. However, it is a long way from coming true, while Affleck could return for The Flash, his long-term future remains unknown, while there has been no news about appearances of the clown prince of crime played by Leto, despite the fact that the Oscar winner is linked to dozens of projects in the meantime.

Snyder admitted that he recruited the Morbius star for the Justice League epilogue so he could finally film a scene between Batman and the Joker to get her off his DCEU wish list, and while on a strange nightmare adventure with Affleck and Leto would certainly be something to watch, as always, it will remain a pipe dream unless Warner Bros significantly alters its stance on the SnyderVerse. Would you like to see a movie like this?

