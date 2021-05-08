Zack Snyder does not dare with the adaptation of El Manantial

Share

Zack Snyder has long had in mind to adapt the novel The Spring by Ayn Rand, but believes that the moment is not politically opportune.

The career as a director of Zack snyder has not been easy in recent years, since after releasing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), divided the fans and managers of Warner Bros. Now he has regained some prestige thanks to being able to finish his version of League of Justice (2021) and for the movie Army of the Dead (2021) of Netflix which will be a great zombie show. But despite having fought a thousand battles, he does not think it is the right time to adapt The Fountainhead from Ayn rand.

In a recent interview, Zack snyder he admitted that the current political climate is too intense for a film of this nature.

“It is a book that is so politically charged that we need a more liberal government to make El manantial and that nobody is scared or something like that.

“You are constantly making small commitments.” Zack Snyder said when comparing El Manantial with the construction of a house. “Maybe one floor less, and it will be very good. Do you really need all those fancy window frames? Maybe just make the windows. You wanted a mansion, and you end up with something that looks like a house. For me, that’s always what El Manantial was all about. For many people, it is a big political question, but for me it is not so much about that.

What is it about the novel?

Published in 1943, The spring It was one of the first works of the writer and philosopher Ayn rand. The story you want to recreate Zack Snyder, follow a young architect named Howard Roark that defies outdated architectural practices and refuses to compromise. He represents the triumph of individualism over the stagnation of traditionalism. Furthermore, its central theme is objectivism, Ayn Rand’s philosophical system that focuses on the rational individual and complete laissez-faire capitalism.

Therefore, if Zack snyder dares with the adaptation of The Fountainhead of Ayn Rand, you may create a stream of loyal fans, but another of “haters.” So it’s normal that I don’t want to do the movie for now.

