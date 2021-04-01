Zack Snyder deleted a Joker scene in Justice League

Share

Jared Leto’s Joker was going to have one more scene in Justice League, but in the end Zack Snyder didn’t include it in the montage.

The version of League of Justice from Zack snyder you can already enjoy it in HBO Max. Now the debate is on whether they will continue the story and we can see the confrontation between the heroes of Earth and Darkseid. But also, we are learning more details about the plans that included one more scene from the Joker from Jared Leto.

Director Zack snyder was able to film a new scene for his exclusive version of HBO Max from The Justice League, and it’s about the apocalyptic moment where Batman leads a small resistance against Darkseid who has on his side Superman. The Dark Knight does not hesitate to surround himself with heroes and villains, that’s why we see Mere, Flash, Cyborg, Deahstroke already The joker. The latter begins a dialectical battle with Bruce wayne where it makes references to Harley quinn and Robin.

They wanted to show Robin’s death.

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) it is already intuited that Joker is the cause of the death of Robin, but in that apocalyptic scene it is clearer. What’s more, Zack snyder I wanted to shoot the death of Robin at the hands of the great villain of Batman as a flashback.

The idea of Zack snyder was to shoot a scene similar to how Joker killed Robin in the comic Batman: A Death in the Family, undoubtedly one of the most devastating moments in the history of Dc comics. Therefore, the villain would use his famous lever to kill Robin and then he would burn down Wayne Manor. Thus it would be linked with several moments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that don’t have much more explanation.

Now there are several plans that Zack snyder count on again Jared Leto What the joker facing the Batman from Ben affleck, although for now it is difficult to determine if they will make that movie in Warner Bros.

