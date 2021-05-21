Zack Snyder declares himself liberal, pro-abortion and in favor of inclusion – Tomatazos

We all have a political stance, although sometimes we don’t want to accept it, and Hollywood celebrities and stars are no exception. In a country like the United States, where Democrats and Republicans compete for the presidency every four years, some with a more liberal vision, while others are more conservative, different actors and directors have openly declared in favor of some of the sides and if they have not explicitly done so with comments and even with their films.

It may interest you: Is Zack Snyder a genius of far-right propaganda?

Zack Snyder (Man of Steel – 55%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%) has been consistently singled out throughout his directing career because his films have a right-wing undertone, yet in a A recent article in The Guardian, the filmmaker answered questions from his collaborators and fans and among them a question arose about his political affiliation, to which the filmmaker declared himself liberal.

The director has just released The Army of the Dead – 78% on Netflix, a film that follows a group of mercenaries who decide to carry out the biggest heist ever in Las Vegas right after a zombie invasion. In addition, a couple of months ago, the filmmaker managed to launch his Justice League cut – 41%, something that thrilled his fans, because they could finally see the filmmaker’s vision finished, after almost four years.

In this way, Snyder has been at the center of the news for some months and many analysts and critics of his films spoke of his clear inclination towards the extreme right, with conservative, nationalist ideas and that go against democratic practices, thanks to what that you can see in your movies. However, when the Dawn of the Dead actress – 75%, Sarah Polley (Mr. Nobody – 64%, Splice: Deadly Experiment – 74%), questioned him on this background in his tapes, for The Guardian, the filmmaker made it clear that everyone sees what they want.

My vote is a Democrat! I am a true lover of individual rights. I have always been a great advocate for women’s rights and women’s right to choose, and I have always been surrounded by powerful women. And, of course, I am a great defender of the rights of all ethnicities and all walks of life. I’d say I’m a pretty liberal guy. I want to make sure everyone is heard and everyone feels included. I don’t have a right-wing political agenda. People see what they want to see. For me, that was certainly not the point.

We recommend you: REVIEW | The Army of the Dead: the brainless corpse of a great movie

However, despite what Snyder said, critics have been very specific in pointing out these signs of far-right propaganda in his films. 300 – 60% has been described as an ode to fascism, while in his first zombie film, The dawn of the DeadSnyder focuses hatred on Muslims – just three years after the Twin Towers bombing – with scenes of the undead destroying an Arab or Persian city and with a montage that goes from Muslims praying to destroyed cities and riots.

In his superhero films, from Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, to those of the DC Extended Universe, the director has been criticized for offering a version of exaltation towards men with superior abilities who seek to impose themselves by force and although many could To think that it is faithful to the source materials, the reality is that his films lack the criticism and background of the comics. In Sucker Punch: Surreal World – 24%, the filmmaker claims to criticize the hypersexualization of women in video games, but the film was described as misogynistic.

So, even unconsciously, the director reproduces misogynistic, xenophobic and fascist behaviors in his films. For many critics this is not a matter of interpretation, but of how the tapes are shaped. Now, Snyder has made public his political affiliation and has declared himself liberal in several aspects, so perhaps his lack of congruence in his filmography is not a matter of convictions, but of neglecting content over image.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder reveals that Sucker Punch is a feminist film and that there is a Snyder Cut of it