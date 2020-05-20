Fans have long been asking for the Zack Snyder Cut version of Justice League and it will finally come true on the HBO Max platform.

You have to go back to 2016 until after the premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the film that brought together for the first time the most emblematic characters of DC Comics and that divided the fans. Despite all the controversy, they commissioned their director to make League of Justice, but had to leave the shoot halfway through the death of his daughter. So Joss Whedon, director of the first two installments of Marvel Avengers, took care to replace it. The result was an interesting story but one that did not satisfy anyone. Since then fans ask for the version Zack Snyder Cut from Justice League. And it will finally come true!

It seems incredible, but the insistence of the people has made this a reality. The Justice League Zack Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max next year and will be a long movie or mini-series.

In the press release announcing the news, there’s an insight from several Warner Bros. executives, including Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer President Robert Greenblatt.

“Since I came here 14 months ago, singing to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (network movement called for by Justice League Zack Snyder Cut) has been a daily drum beat in our offices and inboxes,” he admits. “Well, fans have asked, and we are delighted to make it happen. At the end of the day, it really is about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack Snyder’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. ”

“This could never have happened if it were not for the hard work and combined efforts of the HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures teams,” Greenblatt concludes.

Kevin Reilly, Director of Content for HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV, has also commented. “When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take the Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it on a mission to solve the many problems that were getting in the way,” he says, probably referring to the unfinished state of the film.

“Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team, we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting time for fans and HBO Max, making Justice League Zack Snyder Cut a reality.”

Finally, Warner Bros. Pictures Chariman Tony Emmerich also says: “Thanks to the efforts of many people, we are excited to bring fans this long-awaited version of Justice League. This is the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We are happy that the creative planets are aligned, allowing us #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. “