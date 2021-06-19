Zack Snyder creates controversy over sexual image between Batman and Catwoman

MEXICO CITY.

Just a few days ago it was revealed that those responsible for the animated series of Harley Quinn, produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, censored a sex scene between Batman and Catwoman.

Now, Zack snyder He has fully entered the controversy to position himself once again in front of Warner and sharing on his social networks an image of Batman practicing oral sex with Catwoman.

The creators of the Harley Quinn series, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed during an interview with Variety that a scene from the third season in which Batman performed oral sex on Catwoman it was censored.

We had a moment where Batman was coming down Catwoman’s body and DC was like, ‘They can’t do that. Under no circumstances can they do that because heroes don’t do that, ‘”Halpern explained.

‘Are you saying that heroes are selfish lovers?’ And they said ‘No, it’s that we sell heroes’ toys and it’s difficult to sell a Batman doll if you’re doing that down to someone,’ “they pointed out.

This confession of the creators sparked controversy on the network, with many fans outraged at the censorship. A current to which the director of ‘The Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman v Superman’ has joined with a image that has quickly gone viral.

The image in question shows Catwoman and Batman, both in their signature costumes, on top of a rooftop in an intimate moment in which Bruce Wayne is performing oral sex on Selina Kline. In addition, the director accompanies the illustration with a short but forceful message: “CanyonIn other words, DC officially admits that superheroes can have oral sex.

After seeing how, despite the good reception that his four-hour montage of Justice League premiered on HBO had, Warner shelved his vision of the heroes of DC and does not give continuity to his ‘Snyderverse’, the filmmaker again takes the side of the followers and against the studio on a subject that has generated much controversy.

A new chapter in the disagreements between Warner and Snyder when it comes to DC Comics heroes that has not been overlooked by fans who, again, they position themselves in favor of the director… but they also see a sense of revenge in Snyder.

There are others who, directly, are against the position of the filmmaker and cross out the illustration of pornographic and out of place in a character that, they remember, is also aimed at children.