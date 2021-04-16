Zack Snyder couldn’t be more grateful for the Justice League reception – Tomatazos

After complicated years for Zack Snyder (The Man of Steel – 55%, Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27%), not only in the professional field, because his films of the DC Extended Universe received many negative reviews and His place as the director responsible for giving life to this film universe left many doubts, but also personally because just when Justice League was ending – 41% experienced a family tragedy that forced him to leave post-production in the hands of Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%), now the filmmaker is better and in a new interview for Beyond The Trailer he acknowledged that he could not be more grateful for the great reception his new film has had.

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

And it is that after seeing the theatrical result of League of Justice, terminated by Whedon, fans were so dissatisfied that they began a virtual movement to meet Snyder’s version – especially after he revealed that his court existed and that it was very different from the version that hit theaters. This is how Warner Bros. finally announced that the Snyder Cut would have its premiere on the new streaming platform HBO Max and when it did, the public and film specialists were more satisfied with the new cut.

In this way, the fans have been extremely grateful to the director for giving them a little of what he had planned for the DCEU and that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% conquered the majority of viewers thanks to the fact that it is consistent with what the filmmaker had previously raised, something that has been applauded.

When asked about how it has been to receive all the expressions of affection and approval from those who previously were not happy with the initial version of Justice League, the 55-year-old filmmaker acknowledged that it has been a cathartic experience and that he is overwhelmed by the good reception his film has received.

It’s been everything you can imagine, a labor of love for us, just cathartic, I’ve said it before … I can’t tell you how many people, even just from the entertainment industry, have called me and been so kind and said such things. great, I’ve been overwhelmed and couldn’t ask for a better reception, or a better result, it’s just been great.

We recommend you: The Flash is the next project from the visual effects supervisor of the Snyder Cut and Godzilla vs. Kong

Likewise, the filmmaker was questioned about his opinion regarding proactive fans, since currently, in Hollywood, there is an open debate about the effects that these could have on the industry, especially after the great virtual movement of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, whose effects we all know, and the current #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which has broken trend records.

I don’t know what’s the downside of proactive fans […] I’ve said it before and I’ll never stop, what these fans were able to accomplish just for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, and the amount of money they have raised and continue to raise every day, and these people are saving lives. , and that money is saving lives, and that’s just a fact. So it’s hard for me to understand what the negative side of that could be.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder says Netflix treated him so well it was the opposite of Warner with Justice League