Zack Snyder could direct a Dracula movie for Netflix

After the success of The Army of the Dead – 78% on Netflix, it is logical that the company wants to produce more projects by Zack Snyder, a director who has generated a lot of controversy throughout his career but has a strong fan base and has shown that he can attract masses. According to a new rumor, Netflix is ​​considering him to take over a new Dracula movie.

You may also like: Zack Snyder says Warner has kept the results of the Snyder Cut from him and his hopes are pinned on Discovery

Since its creation by the British writer Bram Stoker, Dracula has been in the nightmares of many, and thanks to him there is a vampiric mythology that has inspired stories of all kinds to this day. In film history he was played by legends such as Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee and Klaus Kinski, and in more recent years the character had reinterpretations as Dracula: The Untold Story – 22%, and the Dracula and Castlevania series – 100%.

The rumor that Snyder will be in charge of a new feature film about the king of the vampires comes from Daniel Richtman, a well-known insider who became famous for spreading rumors that turned out to be true. However, the project is not yet in development nor has it been officially announced, but it is not surprising, since Blumhouse and Universal are preparing a Dracula film with Chloé Zhao, the winner of the Oscar for Nomadland – 100% and director of Eternals.

The last great adaptation of Dracula that many recognize as one of the best was Bram Stoker’s Dracula – 79%, by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, as it stuck to the original novel to a great extent and at the same time made a tribute to the cinema, with completely practical special effects, without effects generated by computer (CGI), which by that time were beginning to become popular.

Also read: Zack Snyder is open to directing a Dragon Ball movie or anime in general

Obviously, having someone like Snyder at the helm of DraculaWe have to assume that Netflix is ​​looking for something diametrically opposed to what Zhao is going to do, and the more traditional versions of the vampire. Snyder is known for being fond of slow-motion shots, out-of-focus shots, wild action, and lots of special effects; He is often criticized for the scripts of his films, but sometimes it is forgotten that the scripts are not written by him alone.

Snyder worked for several years with Warner Bros. and some of his films were successful, but since the premiere of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% the relationship between the director and the studio began to fracture and has not recovered. . The last time they collaborated was on Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a project in which, according to Snyder, they tortured him all the time; The bad relationship reached an irreconcilable point when in a video of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Snyder said “suck it, Warner Brothers” (suck it, Warner Brothers).

On the other hand, working with Netflix was described as a completely satisfying experience by Snyder, as they gave him creative control over his film and it was an absolute success on the streaming platform. According to FlixPatrol, The army of the dead it continues in the top 10 of the most watched, today in second place, below Xtremo – 73%, and a spin-off is already in the works.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder wants to direct a Rick & Morty movie

Fans of the director frequently tread the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag, which seeks to convince Warner that sequels are worth continuing. Zack Snyder’s Justice Leagueas well as the Batman movies starring Ben Affleck. For now there is no indication that this will happen, but while that is confirmed or refuted, the filmmaker has a lot of work with Netflix.