Zack Snyder confirms that the zombies in his movie “make love”

Although The Army of the Dead – 78% is no longer ranked number in the Top 10, we can still see it in the list that Netflix presents us 24 hours a day. Zack Snyder gave the world his ninth film as a director and his fans were delighted with the proposal. On the other hand, it is true that it leaves viewers some questions, that is why the filmmaker has taken the time to answer a very particular question during a recent meeting with Insider. Are the zombies in the movie Snyder are they capable of having sex and procreating? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

During one of the scenes the existence of a zombie fetus is revealed, a creature that the chief Zeus extracts from the body of the decapitated queen, holds it in his hands and enrages at the inevitable death; the rest of his followers maintain the same angry attitude. Now, fans wonder if the spawn was already inside the zombie before being converted or was it the product of a sexual encounter with her partner. Insider questions the director on the subject and Zack snyder Respond in fairly clear words.

I think a zombie love happened, a sweet zombie love act. I don’t know if it was sweet. It was probably quite aggressive. My theory is that the zombies in our movie are working to avoid needing a human host to procreate their species, so to speak. That is the latest evolution. They are like an improved version of us. I think that’s the fun part of the genre. They are no longer destroying their environment. They are not fighting each other. They are less bad for everyone. They are less toxic. Unless you come across them, and then, well, it’s not that great.

Declaration of Snyder remember a little Braindeadthe gore zombie comedy directed by Peter Jackson in which the dead are also capable of carnal encounters, including a baby zombie that Lionel (Timothy Balme) takes for a stroll; of course that scene doesn’t make much sense in the context of the movie, but it does get some good laughs. The concept of the newborn zombie is not innovative with SnyderBut the appearance of the fetus offers an interesting psychological burden to the horde.

During the Interview, Snyder He also reveals that his team was unsure about including the fetus in the film and that they debated it for a long time:

As far as I’m concerned, the zombie baby was cool for a variety of reasons, and one of them was that it tests you, it pushes you. You think you know what the gender is. And that’s the great thing about the movie: I wanted to have something shorthand with the audience and then say, ‘You know what? You know these things, right? ” Even when Dieter says, ‘How exactly do we do the killing?’ Scott says, ‘Really?’ It’s like your friend saying, ‘How do you kill zombies?’ And you say, ‘Really? Are you going to ask that? You shoot them in the head, obviously. Are we going to have this conversation? ‘

The director makes it clear that he wanted to do something different with the zombie genre, and that is after 10 years of The Walking Dead – 82% of us practically know all the cliches. It is not known if Snyder He will return for more movies in this universe but at least we know that we will have a prequel about Ludwig Dieter. Will future years be filled with the zombies observed in The army of the dead? Surely Netflix is ​​very interested in expanding the story.

