Zack Snyder confirms a biblical easter egg from the Snyder Cut

References, also called easter eggs, are the order of the day in all superhero movies, in particular, and in the Hollyywood cinema, in general. One could spend months and months looking for the references in a movie and still not find all the ones that may be hidden. Now let’s think about Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Fans have been obsessively watching the Snyder Cut for Easter eggs. It is likely that in a few years one will still appear that has gone unnoticed by the vast majority of moviegoers. In the cinema of DC and Marvel the most abundant references are to the comics of their respective companies. Lasting four hours it has been a mine of winks to the world of DC and modern popular culture, actually.

That said, Zack Snyder is a director who wanted to focus on the mythical aspect of superheroes and one way to achieve this was through biblical parallels. It is inevitable to see the death and resurrection of Superman as an element that evokes the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. What further reinforces this idea is the fact that in it we find a biblical Easter Egg. There is a fan-created theory that is related to one. It’s about the fact that Superman’s death in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% happens at 2:38:57. Someone realized that his resurrection at the Snyder Cut occurs at the exact same hour, minute, and second. There was no shortage of people who realized that these numbers refer to a specific chapter and verses of the New Testament that speak of the resurrection of Jesus.

Recently the director, on the JusticeCon livestream, spoke about this theory and said that that reference is too specific to be a coincidence:

Please, guys. I literally said that the other day. I thought ‘I wonder if that’s a biblical passage.’ I will say this: there is a possibility that it is intentional. There is a possibility that it is just a coincidence. If it’s a coincidence, it’s such a crazy one that it can’t be a coincidence.

It cannot be denied that it is something too specific to think that it happened purely by chance. It is very likely that it was made with all the intention of making that reference, which is part of the mythical framework of the film. In the movies of Snyder It is very clear that Superman is not only a superhero but he is a messianic figure or, rather, a modernization of one.

On the other hand, the director had said in an interview some time ago that what distinguishes his films from those of Marvel is their use of DC mythology to develop a much more serious fictional universe because there is no point in trying to replicate Marvel. That is doomed to fail:

It is obvious that I take these characters and their mythology very seriously. I want them to be fully developed as characters existing in their worlds. I don’t think it’s cool to have fun at your expense. We had a vision of a complete, fully developed universe that I wanted to push to its limits. I knew it before BvS, when we did The Man of Steel – 55%. Marvel is doing something else. They are doing heartfelt action comedies at the highest level. They do it perfectly. Trying to replicate that is absurd because they are so good at them. What DC had was mythology at the most epic level and we were going to take them on an amazing adventure. Frankly I was the only one saying that.

Unfortunately at Warner they did not agree with him and we all know the result; the director had a specific vision and what the studio wanted was to replicate the success of the competition.

