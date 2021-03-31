Zack Snyder clears up the biggest plot hole in his Justice League court – Tomatazos

On March 18, Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived on the HBO Max platform – 82% and it is still on everyone’s lips thanks to its wonder. Fans of the DC Extended Universe were very satisfied with the director’s proposal and many want him to continue with his story. But some who saw the film have some particularly important doubts. Through the social networks Vera, Snyder responded to a fan who asked him why Darkseid forgot the location of the Anti-Life Equation on Earth if he had already visited it a long time ago. The filmmaker offers an explanation.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It does not make clear what the Anti-Life Equation is, but according to the comics it is a formula that allows absolute control of living beings, bending their will and granting power to those who know it. Having the Anti-Life Equation is Darkseid’s absolute goal, but even though he was on and very close to Earth before, we discover shortly after that he has forgotten his location. How could something like this happen? Of course Zack snyder has the explanation that fans are looking for to quell their curiosity. This was his response to the world:

He almost died when he returned to [Apokolips, el planeta de Darkseid] he was in a power struggle and it was a long time before he was in a position of power again and by then everyone who had been with him had been Murdered.

On Twitter, Snyder’s response was commented and he was agreed:

Ayoo, I didn’t see this, but Zack answered why Darkseid forgot that Anti-Life was on earth. Makes sense, he was badly wounded in battle, and when he returned to Apokolips he was in a fight for the throne, probably the time Steppenwolf betrayed him. When he finally regained the throne so long had passed and the people beside him had died.

It’s hard to keep track of 100,000 worlds, and I was looking for it in the vast and infinite Multiverse, so what Earth had the Anti-Life?

Steppenwolf arrives on Earth with the goal of taking it for Darkseid and being forgiven, but he doesn’t count on the Justice League being there to protect the world. Finally he is defeated in front of the eyes of his master, who did not have much hope that he could win either. But the older villain still intends to come to Earth to take what he thinks is his right, leaving a door open for another Justice League movie in the future. Fans of Zack snyder Will you see your dream of restoring the famous SnyderVerse come true? Warner Bros. has the last word.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It ended up being the movie that DC Extended Universe fans had dreamed of for all of this kind. For a time its realization was believed impossible, but the director had a second chance and tried to make it the best redemption, achieving the greatest of successes. The film was a triumph on the HBO Max platform, and surely the same would have happened with a theatrical release from the beginning (although we will have a limited theatrical release very soon); fans want to see the return of superheroes with Zack snyder, but that question still has no answer.

For now, Zack snyder He will take a break from the DCEU (perhaps definitive), but on May 21 we will have the premiere of Army of the Dead, a zombie-genre film that he made for Netflix and that has a luxury cast. The film represents the director’s return to the theme of the walking dead, something that gave strength to his career as a director many years ago.

