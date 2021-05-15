Zack Snyder charges against Warner Bros .: “They kept torturing me all the time for whatever reason”

Zack Snyder has just released in theaters (and will soon be showing on Netflix) his new movie, his return to the zombies: ‘Army of the Dead’. Between the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and this one, the director hasn’t stopped giving interviews in recent weeks and it’s only fitting that his battle against Warner Bros. continues to come up in the conversation. But I had seldom used such harsh words.

In a chat with Uproxx, Snyder responded like this when asked about going back to his roots (zombies) after his time in the DC universe: “Oh god yeah. It was great doing the Snyder Cut from ‘Justice League. ‘, it was fun and such. PBut Warner Bros. kept torturing me all the time for whatever reason, they can’t help it. And I don’t know why I’m a fucking toothache cause I’m not trying to be honestly“Then he adds that this situation with a studio is not” normal “and argues that working with Netflix has been” incredible “, and says:” I do not want to get in trouble, but I am not going to sit here and let them act like this. and no … Look, they are the ones who have been aggressive, not me. I have not done anything. Every day they come and do something passive-aggressive. So I do not know. Is rare. But look, as I was saying, I had a great time doing ‘Justice League’. I am very happy to have finished it. “

In another interview with Jake’s Takes, the director went on to say that the study has been “aggressively anti-Snyder“and believes that” they are clearly not interested in my vision, “and continues to make it clear that his plan to continue ‘Justice League’ is not going to have the support of Warner:” I will also say that they were certainly not interested in – I would say originally – in my vision of Justice League. They have certainly made decisions about it. I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It is a glorious IP. So there it is. I don’t know what could be done going forward beyond the fan movement being so strong, and the fan community, their intention being so pure, and I really have enormous respect for that. I wish that cooler heads had prevailed and that they had seen that there is a gigantic fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they will do? “

This was his Green Lantern

Since Snyder knows what his fans want, he recently showed a group of people a picture of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart, the Green Lantern who was going to make an appearance in his future plans for the DC universe and wanted him to was on ‘Justice League’, but Warner said no. “You know I recorded it, right? I recorded John Stewart. So yeah, I wanted to use it. Basically what was going to happen is that I was going to have two roles. One, we would have seen him in the post-apocalyptic world. He was going to be the scout and the one to ‘get the group together’. And then in the final battle against Darkseid he would have called in the Green Lantern Corps and organized them to fight Darkseid. Those would have been their jobs “he explained to Uproxx.

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #GreenLantern #ZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/yn9SPaZ4U8 ? ??? ?????? (@HansenLit) May 14, 2021

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is now available on HBO Spain, and ‘Army of the Dead’ has just hit theaters and premieres on Netflix on May 21.