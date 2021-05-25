Zack Snyder calls his idea for Army of the Dead 2 “mind-blowing”

If they were stung by the end of The Army of the Dead – 78%, don’t worry. Zack Snyder’s new movie was intended to start a saga and it looks like it will. Although plans for a prequel and anime series had already been confirmed, it also appears that the director already has the sequel’s story in mind. In a new interview he anticipates a little about what he has imagined for it.

According to Polygon, Zack snyder and its screenwriter Shay Hatten already know where a second part of The Army of the Dead would go – 78%. The director explained that it would be very crazy to think about the consequences of the ending and how they could continue with the story. Apparently, as it was anticipated in the film itself, a sequel would be set in Mexico City:

Shay and I know exactly what’s going on now and it’s mind-blowing. [Me gustaría explorar esa escena] I would do it in a second part. What we have planned is too mind-boggling. Once we found out that Vanderohe had been bitten and was going to Mexico City, I said ‘you know what’s going to happen, right?’ And then I went on a streak.

As you know, at the end of the movie Vanderohe, the character played by Omari Hardwick survives the Las Vegas nuclear bomb by being trapped in the underground vault of the casino. After leaving there, he buys a plane and when he is about to land in Mexico City, he discovers that he was bitten by Zeus, the original zombie. This means that it will become an Alpha.

Mexico City has no good luck with the undead. If you remember, during the count of the lost places before the zombie threat in World War Z – 67% the capital of the country is mentioned as one of those that perished under the epidemic. Everything seems to indicate that this place would be the setting for the sequel to The Army of the Dead – 78% and from the way of describing it, it may not turn out well.

With all Netflix’s confidence in the movie and Snyder’s growing popularity, it might just be a matter of audiences asking for it. This said about the possibility the producer Deborah Snyder:

You always want the version of what you are doing to be as good as it can be, but I think there is more story to tell and I know that Zack and Shay have many ideas that they are working on. If there’s an appetite for another movie, I think we’re good to go.

Until then, those who did enjoy the movie will be happy to know that the prequel, Army of Thieves, which will follow the character of Matthias Schweighöfer, the vault expert, during the first days of the outbreak and its filming has already concluded. Likewise, there is an anime series on the way that is being developed. It’s just a matter of people asking for it and most likely the future will bring us Army of the Dead 2.

