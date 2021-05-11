Zack Snyder believes Warner Bros. has been “aggressively anti-Snyder”

After the premiere of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” there has been a kind of open war between Warner Bros. and the group of fans who ask that the version of Zack Snyder is recovered in one way or another with his so-called Snyderverse. Under the premise that the launch of the SnyderCut seemed like a utopia, campaigns continue to be launched under the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse with the aim of bringing the director back to the world of DC.

Now that he is promoting his new film, “Army of the Dead”, Snyder has been open to the current situation with Warner Bros. who, remember, declared after the premiere of their version of the Justice League that with that Snyder’s vision was ending. Since then, they have been making moves that have not sat well with fans such as referring to “The Man of Steel”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and this Justice League as a trilogy or relaunching the trailer for the theatrical version of 2017. All this involved in the accusations of racism and harassment that took place in the return to the filming of “Justice League”.

It is in this context, the director claims that the studio has been “aggressively anti-Snyder” and that it is quite clear that they no longer have an interest in him:

I’m going to put it this way. Yes, Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you want to call it that. What can I say? They are clearly not interested in my version but I’m also going to say that they were clearly not interested in my version of Justice League either. They made decisions about it. And I love these characters, I love these worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. Glorious intellectual property, so there you have that.

Still, Snyder leaves a door to hope and the possibility for the study to reconsider: