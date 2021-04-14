Zack Snyder assures us that we will see his final assembly of ‘Army of the dead’ and not “a bastard version”

Given the current situation of Zack Snyder’s four-hour Justice League montage, the questions were a must. Is the version that we will see of Army of the Dead this May also the director’s? Have you had freedom or have you had to make cuts?

According to the question and answer session, during a meeting with accredited media in the United States and collected by Insider, Snyder has stated that his experience with Netflix it has been totally different to which he lived with Warner Bros. with DC superheroes. “I have had incredible support and collaboration, really a joy. This is probably one of my most rewarding experiences, if not the best, I’ve had making a movie. “.

So the director wanted to be blunt about it: “This is the movie. There are no other edits. You won’t have to see another bastard version first, just the amazing version.”. According to the official website of Netflix Spain, the duration is two hours and 28 minutes (including the credits).

Las Vegas invaded by a legion of undead thirsty for blood and guts, among which there will be no lack of the guy who was caught by the plague dressed as Elvis or also a zombie tiger, and a group of mercenaries trying to deliver the hit of their lives. $ 200 million await you in a vault. The problem is that it is in the quarantine zone infected with zombies.

And although there will be no “other versions” yes that Snyder will extend this universe with a prequel and an anime series. The prequel will be titled Army of Thieves (Army of Thieves), to be directed by one of the same actors, Matthias Schweighöfer, and will put us in the background with the events that happened just at the time of the hecatomb. While the anime Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas It will be something like an origin story centered on the character of Scott Ward (Dave Bautista).

The zombie apocalypse between casinos and slot machines, that is, Army of the dead, is scheduled to reach the streaming platform, and also in a limited number of cinemas, May 21.