Zack Snyder assures that Batman practicing oral sex on Catwoman is canon and shares image that proves it

The news was released recently that DC Comics, in a fit of what some consider prudence, censored the series Harley quinn a scene where Batman would perform oral sex on Catwoman. Upon becoming known, some fans reacted as expected, but the most surprising was the response of certain celebrities who have had some kind of relationship with Batman.

Faced with the absurd comment from DC Comics that “heroes don’t do that,” actor Val Kilmer, who brought the superhero to life in Batman Forever – 41%, shared a gif of the film where he appears alongside Nicole Kidman’s character saying ” We can try. I’m going to get the wine. ” Now it was the turn of Zack Snyder, director of two films where Batman appeared, played by Ben Affleck: Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

On his Twitter account, the director shared an image of Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman on the roof of a building. We see Bat Man serious and focused on his task, while the antiheroine has a face that evidently denotes pleasure; This, however, was not the only fan art, fans also shared others in response to Snyder’s:

Canon pic.twitter.com/rpPaRhVnQ8 – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 18, 2021

Batman is a very beloved character and throughout his history he has evolved in different ways. First he was a very serious hero and had no problem with killing, but later, due to the Comics Code Authority, he and all the superheroes had to relax too much and become children’s entertainment. Later that would be overcome and again we would have mature and dark stories for the Bat Man, however, the violent and raw side of Batman is more common than the sexually explicit one. In film and TV there is also a sample of the evolution of the character, as there is an abysmal difference between the Adam West series and the Tim Burton films starring Michael Keaton; as well as between Batman & Robin – 11% and Batman Starts – 84%.

Zack snyder he’s never been shy about talking about his ideas for Batman in the movies; After directing Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%, an adult-rated film that showed sex scenes, he gave his opinion on those who rated Batman starts as a very dark superhero story, and said that he would have gone much further and put Batman being raped in jail (via Entertainment Weekly):

Everyone says about Batman Begins, it’s very dark. And I think ‘Ok, no, Batman is cool’. He manages to go to a Tibetan monastery and is trained by ninjas. Okay? I want to do that. But he is not raped in jail. That could happen in my movie. If you want to talk about the dark, this is how I would do it.

To have complete creative freedom in a solo Batman movie from Zack snyder, not only could he be raped in jail, maybe he would also give him a scene of oral sex with Catwoman or another of his lovers, and we already know which actress would like to put the director in the role of Catwoman, as she expressed it in a transmission live in November 2020: Carla Gugino, who was commissioned to give life to Silk Specter I in the 2009 film adaptation of Watchmen.

We currently do not know if the filmmaker will return to direct another DC Comics film, but fans are still pushing the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse in hopes that sequels will be approved. Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

