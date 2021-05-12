Zack Snyder approves of the next Superman being black

JJ Abrams is preparing a new Superman movie and it will probably be with a black actor and it is something that Zack Snyder likes.

Warner Bros. made a great deal with the producer Bad robot from JJ Abrams for multiple projects. One of them is rebooting to Superman and for this they hired the acclaimed comic book writer from Black panther, Ta-Nehisi Coates. This probably means that we will not see each other again. Henry cavill As the Iron Man nor to Zack snyder directing Justice league 2.

In a recent interview, Zack snyder gave his opinion on the reboot of Superman.

“My feeling is that I love JJ Abrams, I love what he has done in the past.” Zack Snyder said. “I am interested to see what happens, it is a bold and great move and probably long overdue. But I love Henry Cavill as Superman, of course I do. He is my superman ”.

“I’m not really involved in any of the decision making at Warner Bros in any way.” Continuous. “So I guess for me it’s just to wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests. But on the surface, it looks interesting. “

Warner Bros has a clear strategy with DC Comics characters.

The restart of Superman it will be similar to what they did with it Joker (2019) by Todd Phillips and The batman (2022) by Matt Reeves. That is, independent films that pose a unique world for each of the characters. While they continue with the DCEU with deliveries like Black adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2 Y Shazam! two. Without forgetting that there are a lot of series on the channel The CW and in HBO Max.

Obviously it is a way of differentiating from Marvel studios, since they have created a cohesive Cinematic Universe that even the events of the series of Disney plus affect movies.

Do you want to see a movie about a black Superman? Leave us your comments below.