Zack Snyder and the Green Lantern cameo

There is no doubt that Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, the so-called ‘Snyder’s Cut’, has left us all happier than the version that was released in theaters. Although the data tells us that few but the most die-hard and noisiest fans have made it to the end of the epic 4-hour battle, everyone seems delighted with the amount of changes to the tape and the darker tone it achieves.

Of course, the joy soon turned to fury when seeing how the subplots and plot lines that it shows are not going to have, for now, a continuation. After all, this is a special cut of the ribbon for its streaming platform, but the line of which Warner does not plan to continue at the DCU. Despite this, the truth is that Snyder did not have total carte blanche either. As was already rumored, he had to cut the cameo of Green Lantern that he had planned for the last moments of the film. He had to do it at Warner’s command and the reason is simple, while Snyder had used Wayne T Carr for the role, the company didn’t want to commit to such a character. In the end, the character that ended up appearing was the Martian Manhunter.

Without a doubt, the appearance of Green Lantern would have made a more interesting cameo for many fans, given the celebrity of the character compared to that of Martian Manhunter. However, since it is not a plot line to be continued, Warner could not compromise the introduction of a character who, surely, will be important sooner or later in the DCU.

