Zack Snyder and Superhero Movie Training

Director Zack snyder shows us the training he uses to stay in shape and talks about how fitness helped him do ‘300’, ‘Justice League’ and more superhero movies.

Much has been said about the director, screenwriter, producer and great promoter of the comic film culture Zack snyder, but it cannot be said that man does not work hard, basically like the Superheros his films. This applies to both his exercise routine and his work ethic, a great enhancer of this type of phenomenon in the world of cinema … How is your training?

Snyder invited the MH USA team to his home gym in Pasadena, California to learn about his upper body workout routine. He says he trains an hour before almost every shooting day when he’s at the shooting location, and that fitness has become an integral part of his work process.

The director, who made a name for himself in the fitness world almost as much as he did in the movie with the mythical Spartans shattered in his 2007 adaptation of 300, began to set the bar high during the production of that movie. “From 300, I arrived before everyone else, I did the training, Mark [Twight, el entrenador que trabajó en la producción y creó el infame plan de entrenamiento de 300] I put my times and my public relations on the board and all the actors had to overcome them, “he says.” Few did.

Since that experience, Snyder says he has made fitness and community training central to his productions. “From Watchmen [2009]We started training with all the equipment as well, so we had a gym and anyone who wanted to come and train at the gym could come, “he says.” The gym really became a place of camaraderie, where we all had the same struggle. .. The gym was an opportunity for everyone, not only to get in shape for the movie, but also to get together; it really became a familiar thing. When you see someone who tries and tries their best, you can’t ask for anything more.

But just because Snyder has prioritized fitness in his productions doesn’t mean he feels like he has to control every aspect of his training plan. He works with trainer and former Olympic weightlifter Alessandro Komadina, with the goal of looking as muscular as possible, and is more than willing to accept directions. “One of the important things when you are with your coach is that you don’t know exactly where you are, but I trust that he does,” says Snyder, before thinking in the abstract. “My philosophy at the gym is that clay has no opinion. Marble cannot decide what sculpture it will become. It is simply up to the creator’s will.”

Zack Snyder: Superhero Training

Chest

4 sets with descending weights of 4, 6, and 8 reps

Incline Dumbbell Press

4 sets of 8, 10, 12, 12 reps with descending weight

3 sets of 8, 10, 12 reps with descending weight

Incline press with machine

3 sets of 8, 10, 12 reps with descending weight

Shoulder

3 sets of 8, 10, 12 reps with descending weight

3 sets of 8, 10, 12 reps with descending weight

Arm

4 sets with increasing reps, starting from 6 to 8

4 sets with increasing reps, starting from 6 to 8

