Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill fans celebrate Man of Steel’s 8th anniversary – Tomatazos

Man of Steel – 55% is the movie that Warner kicked off the DC Extended Universe in 2013 and is still well remembered by fans. Although mixed reviews were abundant at the time because Zack Snyder decided to change some features of the character, time has given him a better position in the world and just today, on his eighth anniversary, fans take to social networks to celebrate the birthday. Henry Cavill starred in that spectacular adventure as Clark Kent and the DCEU fandom still fondly guards it.

Following in the ambitious footsteps of Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. also shaped a saga for the big screen starring the famous heroes of DC Comics. Superman was chosen to start the adventure, however, the product in charge of Zack snyder It failed to satisfy all the critics and all the fans, giving way to bitter reviews like the New Yorker: “The movie consists of endless declamation and endless violence.” Warner Bros. had started their plans on the wrong foot, but that was just the beginning of a long chain of stumbling blocks.

But there are those who do not see major flaws in The Man of Steel and that they even consider it a very good Superman movie, they are not lacking in reasons. Henry cavill He gives us a warm version of the character, tracing the development of a leader with strength and heart who must make complicated and even painful decisions when the situation requires it. Although at the time he did not receive the slap that, for example, the Marvel Studios superheroes got with their solo adventures, The Man of Steel rises in 2021 as a Superman favorite and, without fear of error, as one of the best titles released by Warner for the DCEU so far.

The Man of Steel had a formal US and UK premiere on June 13, 2013, a summer release that was capable of grossing US $ 668 million globally, not bad. Its screenwriter, David S. Goyer, took some liberties when developing the characters, however, those changes have been reflected on and applauded over time. Here are his words to Screen Crush eight years ago:

It is important to respect the iconography and respect the canon, but … at the same time, you have to tell a story. And once you realize who you think the character is and what their conflicts are, you need to let that guide you. You have to throw out all those other things and not worry about this epic responsibility or it will just crush and paralyze you.

The Man of Steel is still present among fans of the DCEU, from Zack snyder Y Henry cavillAfter all, it was a much more solid film than the later ones (Suicide Squad – 25%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, etc.) and it also gave the character a twist. Now we celebrate eight years and it is still dreamed that Cavill go back to paper for a hypothetical (almost impossible at this point) Man of Steel 2. Here are some publications that celebrate the eighth anniversary of the film:

8 years today.

8 years of The Man of Steel.

#ManOfSteel was released 8 years ago and it remains my favorite Superman movie and my third favorite comic book movie of all time. I love her so much!

I can’t believe 8 years have passed since #ManOfSteel was released. A movie that helped me through an incredibly difficult time. I continue to love her and the DCEU that grew out of her. It would be a shame if we never saw more of Henry’s Superman again.

8 years of #ManOfSteel. Still here, still asking to restore the SnyderVerse.

Man Of Steel was released today 8 years ago. Easily one of the best superhero origin movies ever. Thank you Zack Snyder for giving us this amazing movie, thank you for giving us Henry Cavill as Superman.

Man Of Steel was released 8 years ago today. Easily one of the best Superhero origin films ever.

