Zack Snyder always knew that Ben Affleck’s Batman would be divisive – Tomatazos

Undoubtedly the wishes of Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) to separate public opinion about the character of Batman in his film Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% achieved their mission. Not only because of the fact that a new version of the superhero’s warrior image is presented in the film, but also because of the actor who starred in the story.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It all starts with the choice of Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, El Contador – 51%) as the protagonist, who for some time had not had a good relationship with the public. This negativity from fans was due to the unsuccessful films she had previously starred in. You can remember some like Daredevil: The Man Without Fear – 44% (2003), Gigli – 6% (2003), and Single Father – 41% (2004), among others. In addition to this, his personal problems in the light of the press also greatly affected his image and that since then he had to improve.

In addition to these situations, his appointment as the new Batman divided the opinions of the public, between those who supported his election and those who could not forget his negative behavior in the past, so the response of some was based more on the personal life of the actor. than in his own performance. However, in a kind of acting revelation, in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Affleck again demonstrated his talents, thus forcing his opponents to be silenced. In the film he revealed a veteran vision of the Dark Knight, which had never been seen before.

However, the surprise factor of Zack snyder It was the way in which he presented his superhero and that caused a lot of controversy even in the media itself, so Snyder had to give his opinion about what his character was caused inside and outside the movie theaters. In his own words, the director pointed out to the New York Times (via ScreenRant):

When I did Watchmen, it’s deconstructionist. It’s a movie that pokes holes in your heroes. And BvS is the same. He intends to say, ‘Oh, Batman is drunk and taking painkillers and he’s sleeping with an anonymous girl.’ He is a broken person. He dresses like a bat and goes out at night and hits people. He has problems. I think the movie came to a point where everyone was like, ‘Oh, we don’t want that Batman. “We want Batman to be the warrior monk who is cool.” And personally I’m fine with that.

Also read: Rumor: The Snyderverse will continue on HBO Max thanks to the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In other words, Snyder’s mission to create a series of controversies in the audience and in the media around the mythical Dark Knight surpassed his expectations. On the one hand there were those who cheered this performance, on the other, there were those who definitely did not like this new proposal. Probably the kernel is in the way they portrayed the superhero, more as an ordinary person than as the fantastic Batman who with his strength can do everything. With these words and those of the public itself, it can be seen that Snyder’s Batman is totally different from those starred and directed in previous films.

Possibly this interpretation is the result of the filmic vision of Zack snyder in his Justice League productions, where he seeks to deconstruct the main characters instead of giving them the fame that haunts them. In addition, it is also likely to consider that the controversy is the result of new proposals that are often not well received by all. Now we only have to wait for the next productions of the superhero universe, in which the public can find new visionary proposals from Snyder.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder reveals Warner Bros. hated Batman vs Superman