Zack Snyder Advances Snyder Cut Theatrical Release Plan

Zack Snyder’s intention with his “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” It was taking her to the movies. It is true that it was originally announced as a film for the HBO Max platform, but over the months, the filmmaker has shared that purpose of taking it to the big screen.

Although the director has said it on more than one occasion, the truth is that the studio has not come to say anything officially (which is not surprising with the situation in cinemas now). However, in a new promotional interview for the recent premiere, Snyder reiterated that such plans exist, and what’s more, has broadly commented on the plan.

In addition to commenting on what he plans to do, he has advanced a potential marathon from your DC movies and multiple screenings that include both the color version and the recently released edition “Justice is gray,” also known as the black and white cut.

They’ve given me a handful of charity screenings at IMAX. So as we go along, I’m going to do a handful of charity screenings, a pair in color, a pair in black and white, and that’s my plan. As we approach fall, with The Nerd Queens, we want to do the Zack With Two, or the Snyder With Two. The idea would be to make a IMAX weekend where we would do ‘The Man of Steel’, ‘BvS’ and ‘Justice League’ as a kind of three day event and try to get as many people who made the movie and the cast and whoever we were. help like a great charity event. Kind of a big fan meeting with cosplay and all… like a real celebration of the whole thing.

The plans to bring the film to theaters exist long before the film was released on streaming platforms, and in fact he was already explaining that when this happened, there would be a hiatus in the projection of the film once the part was finished. 4, which was where he recommended making the biggest break (he even said that there we could divide the film into two sessions). However, it seems that, at the moment, we are only talking about a limited release in US theaters.

Via information | Cinema Blend