Zack Snyder Admits It: Warner Bros. Is “Aggressively Anti-Snyder”

Almost two months ago, Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max – 82%, and due to its quality and epicity, fans were quick to launch a new campaign titled #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which seeks to revive the original plans of Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) for the DC movie universe. While many are still hopeful, the filmmaker has been skeptical about it.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In a recent interview, Snyder reaffirms that Warner Bros. does not want anything from him and his ideas. However, unlike other interviews where he made more pessimistic statements, this time he left the door open again, since in the past Warner Bros. also did not express any interest in releasing its original Justice League cut – 41%, up to that the pressure from the fans was too great.

The problems between the director and the studio go back to Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, a film that not only divided audiences and critics, but did not even raise US $ 1 billion, despite having the two most important DC Comics superheroes, while the last two installments of The Dark Knight saga did. These were the words of Zack snyder in order to Jake’s takes (via Screen Rant):

Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder so to speak. What can I say? Clearly, they are not interested in my vision. But I’d also say they certainly weren’t interested, I would have said originally, in my version of Justice League. They certainly made decisions about it. I love the characters and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It is a glorious intellectual property. So there it is. I don’t know what could be done as you go along, other than I think the fan movement is very strong, and the fan community, [su] intention is so pure, and I really have great respect for it. I hope a cool head prevails with [el estudio] and that they see that there is a great fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they will do?

Also read: Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon threatened to make her career “miserable”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It also served to briefly show us what the aftermath could be. Through a vision of Cyborg and an epilogue, we finally understood that mysterious scene from Nightmare of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder wanted to do a free adaptation of the Injustice video game saga, where Superman would turn evil and the Justice League would take on him.

Right now Snyder is promoting The Army of the Dead, his new Netflix movie that takes him back to his origins, as everyone will remember that his first feature was Dawn of the Dead – 75%. The director has confessed that Netflix is ​​the best studio he has worked with because they gave him complete creative freedom, without modifying or conditioning his vision, as Warner Bros. did.

On the other hand, yesterday the first reactions of the critics to the film appeared on Twitter, and surprisingly they were very positive, some even qualified The army of the dead like the best thing Snyder has ever done. We will have to wait for it to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, May 21. This is the official synopsis:

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas right after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

Don’t leave without reading: Superhero Movies That Could Become Movie Classics