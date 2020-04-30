Zack Ryder wants the return of the Internet Championship

It seems that Ryder is very excited about this new stage in his career, now Zack Ryder wants the return of the Internet Championship.

A new Zack Ryder

Ryder has unfortunately been one of the fighters fired from WWE despite this he has not been discouraged at all. Matt Cardona’s life (which is the real name of the former WWE wrestler) has completely changed. Instead of being discouraged by his dismissal, he has taken this new stage with great enthusiasm and is reinventing itself with various changes. He looks very determined and excited about what awaits Matt in the future.

New clothing

As we already reported, her clothing has changed her and she will wear a dress in honor of her origins.

The new Zack Ryder clothing that he could not wear in WWE

The return of the Internet Championship

This was not the only one that changed Ryder, he He wants to bring back the Internet Championship that once made him so popular. You have already registered the Internet Champion as a personal brand and can use it as you wish. Ryder posted a teaser on his Twitter for the title and tagged Wildcat Belts, a popular maker of professional wrestling belts.

Zack Ryder will be able to fight again on July 15 when his non-competition clause expires. Surely we see an improved Ryder that gives everything in this new adventure. We will listen to what Matt Cardona is saying about his future and we wish him an excellent future.

