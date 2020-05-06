Former WWE superstar Zack Ryder talks about his push in 2011

After WWE fired him, Matt Cardona known in WWE as Zack Ryder, he joked about what he could do after his stint at the company by showing a photo of himself with the Internet Championship and a new fighting outfit.

In Busted OpenMatt Cardona recalled the huge boost he received after garnering support from fans of his YouTube show. He commented on how things started to change and how it felt to watch WrestleMania in his hometown press room.

“I am not going to lie. When I was doing my YouTube show in 2011, I saw that my hard work was rewarded, and the fans rewarded me. “Fans carried signs or chanted my name on shows I wasn’t even on or bought my merchandise, and that forced WWE to use me. So I loved that the fans rewarded my hard work. ” Then I continued with the YouTube show. Instead of everything going up, down and down quickly. Like I said, I should have knocked on the door and asked Vince McMahon, ‘what’s going on? What can I do to change what is happening? And I did not. So I can only blame myself for that because I don’t know what was said behind those doors. If I introduced myself and asked, maybe I would know. I would be lying if I said I didn’t know what was happening, my career was going downhill fast. In 2011, I went upstairs, and then, two years later, at WrestleMania 29 in New Jersey, I was watching the show with friends and family of The Miz. I was a loser. It sucked.

