WWE says goodbye to Zack Ryder

A great name within the main roster of WWE says goodbye to the company, and it’s Zack Ryder. During the afternoon of today, it was announced that the company would launch a round of layoffs with 40% of its employees and they would be announced hours later.

Within the list that have been announced, there are various names that break our hearts and make us know after these tragic news that we will not see them any more in the company. We know that firing a company you work for is one of the worst news they can give you, and today for the family of WWE It is being a very bad day.

Zack Ryder it is one of the most characteristic names on the list. Ryder He debuted precisely in 2004 within the company, and despite not having had a list of achievements as extensive as others, he managed to leave a mark on the hearts of fans belonging to the universe of WWE over the years.

Within WWE, his achievements were as follows:

Intercontinental Champion

Champion of the United States

Twice WWE Tag Team Champion with Curt Hawkins

Internet Champion

Winner of three Slammy Awards: the most annoying phrase (2010), the most changed superstar (2011) and the most trending superstar (2011).

