Zack Greinke humiliated the Athletics after telling him the pitches

The veteran of the Astros from Houston, Zack greinke, humiliated the Oakland Athletics after telling him the pitches in the middle of the game. MLB.

Since the A’s fans were booing the hitters of the Astros from Houston, Greinke decided to signal him to tell them what pitch he was going to throw, yet he dominated them.

Zack greinke ended up pitching 6 no-run innings with 4 strikeouts and just three hits, letting them know he’s above them since last season’s playoffs. MLB.

Here the video:

Zack Greinke giving out signs again… making Mark Canha’s head spin pic.twitter.com/m6hMWncf65 – Baseball Doesn’t Exist (@BaseballDoesnt) April 2, 2021

Zack Greinke’s rant about Chipotle’s guacamole price remains legendary 😂 pic.twitter.com/TiTVThr8Cb – Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 2, 2021

First Martínez, then the 10 steals and 10 home runs⚾🔥👏🏻 https://t.co/hrIN78ho9m #ZackGreinke #MLB #PedroMartinez – The Fielding ⚾️ 🔥 (@elfildeo) April 2, 2021

The Astros Houston won the opening day game despite boos, balls and discomfort against the Oakland Athletics.