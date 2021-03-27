Zack and Deborah Snyder revealed what was the hardest part of filming the Knightmare sequence – Tomatazos

One of the most memorable moments from Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is the Knightmare sequence. It is the moment when we are shown a glimpse into a future in which Darkseid controls everything thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. As revealed by Snyder, thanks to this he was going to be able to control Superman unleashing this post-apocalyptic future a la Mad Max that we saw in the epilogue. In it Aquaman and Wonder Woman were already going to be dead. Among the survivors, who want to stop the reign of the New God and an enslaved Superman, are Batman, Cyborg, Flash, Deathstroke, Mera and Joker.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Just something that all the fans expected was to see Jared Leto play Batman’s nemesis again. The reason for this is that it was already revealed that it was going to have a new design that pleased the fans much more, in contrast to the way it looked in Suicide Squad – 25%. In addition to his new look, what was surprising about the scene was the confrontation between Batman and the Joker where they spoke of the death of Harley Quinn and a Robin.

This sequence was not part of the director’s original vision and was added to give the story an open ending, as is often the case in comics, but also so that viewers could clearly see what the director had planned for the third part. One consequence of this is that Zack Snyder had to film it last year. Due to the coronavirus, it could not be done until October of last year. This involved bringing back all the actors that appear in that scene.

Also read: Zack Snyder Reveals Why The Snyder Cut Joker Doesn’t Say “We Live In A Society”

In an interview with ExtraTV, the director revealed what the main problem was in filming this new scene:

It was like jumping again. He just did some work for Army of the Dead, which is the movie I’m shooting for Netflix, so it was completely in record mode. I think the most difficult thing was coordinating all the actors and taking them there. The hardest part was the logistics.

Taking into account the situation in the world, it is not very difficult to guess what were the logistics problems that he had to face on this occasion. In general, bringing together different actors to film an extra scene is already complicated in itself because you have to take into account their agendas, which may not coincide, but the 2020 factor is added to this; that is, the pandemic.

Deborah Snyder had already revealed, in a previous interview with CINEMA-Magazin. They found it difficult to film the Knightmare sequence because they had to take into account the protocols derived from the pandemic, figure out how to film from a healthy distance and the actors’ scheduling conflicts. The latter caused that in the scene between Batman and Joker neither Ben Affleck nor Jared Leto they were together during the recording:

The difficult thing was that we only recorded for three days. We shot the Joker scene and then we did some pickups. Literally no one was together. It was difficult from the point of view of having to schedule dates. And it was also difficult to plan everything because we were all coming back to film after COVID. But we were still figuring out what the restrictions were and how to do it safely. But it was all so difficult that we had to record Jared and Ben on separate days because we couldn’t delay recording until everyone was available. We had to deliver the visuals by Christmas if we wanted to release in March. Time was definitely not on our side, even though you might think it was. Even Ezra was filming Fantastic Beasts and Zack had to direct it at Zoom and his crew had to help us with the shot.

Bringing people together on pandemic days is difficult for everyone, but especially for filmmakers

Do not stay without reading: Zack Snyder reveals that Justice League 3 would have been a movie totally dedicated to Superman