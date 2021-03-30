Zach Makovsky seeks to leave no doubt in the rematch at BRAVE CF 50

Zach “Fun Size” Makovsky and Velimurad Alkhasov They were face to face in the cage of the BRAVE CF More than a year ago when the Russian prospect was tasked with welcoming the prominent American into the promotion.

Both men went to war over the course of three rounds within a packed in Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia, serving as one of the main attractions of BRAVE CF 34 in January 2020.

The two flyweights mounted their best bell-to-bell offense, but in the end, two of the three judges in the cage saw the fight in favor of Makovsky.

Alkhasov will have the opportunity to see each other again with Makovsky as they are scheduled for a rematch in the highly anticipated BRAVE CF 50 from the historical Fort Arad in Bahrain on Thursday, April 1.

The stakes are much higher in the second match, as the winner will get a ticket to the final of the tournament for the world flyweight title BRAVE CF.

Makovsky is determined to prove that he is the rightful recipient of the winning result in his initial encounter and to put a stop to his growing rivalry with Alkhasov.

“We had a very close fight last year, but I feel like I won that fight. It’s an opportunity for me to end that chapter, move on and work until I become the champion. “, He said.

The 37-year-old Pennsylvania native was supposed to return to action in September of last year, but his match against Abdul hussein it was cancelled.

“Fun Size” you plan to make up for lost time in a major way, and there’s no better way to do that than by putting on a show at Bahrain this Thursday.

“I guarantee fireworks when I re-enter the cage on Thursday,” Makovsky said. “The goal remains the same, and that is to become the first flyweight world champion of this promotion”, ended.