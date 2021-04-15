Zach LaVine will miss several games

The Los Angeles All-Star guard is expected to Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine, miss several games after entering the coronavirus health and safety protocol.
The Bulls are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, ranking last in the play-in tournament, so not having LaVine can greatly affect their late-regular-season aspirations.
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine lost indefinitely after entering into the league’s health and safety protocol: https://t.co/Ljd4nBeNFV
– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2021