The arrival of Arturas Karnisovas to the sports management of Chicago Bulls It has meant a breath of fresh air for the fans and the squad. Zach LaVine, the star of the team right now, is clear about what he wants to take a step forward in his career:

“We have to have goals. This year we had some that we did not achieve. We were not as good as we thought. We did not play as we could have played. I just want to have the possibility of winning. I am a winning player. I think this year I have played as a All Star. None of this is going to stop me, nothing is going to stop me. All I want is to be able to win. That is my goal. “

.