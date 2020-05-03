Zach LaVine He has averaged a total of 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this past season with Chicago Bulls, its current franchise in the NBA. The American shooting guard has performed at an All Star level in the competition. However, it is due to the negative record for the Illinois franchise that it failed.

LaVine himself, in a question and answer session for the journalist Alex Kennedy, of the Hoopshype medium, has spoken about it; The current situation and that of the last years in the Bulls is something that worries the player and he hopes that he can change soon:

“It’s great to be able to be at a great individual level in the NBA, but I’ve realized that that doesn’t help me, that no player will be recognized as a star or superstar in the league if the team’s results do not match. The team’s success is essential, and it’s what I’ve been waiting for since I came here. “

“I really want to be able to help the Bulls take the next step and compete to be the best in the NBA, compete to return to the place that should never have left the franchise. I want to be a winner, and therefore Chicago will have to Becoming a winning team soon. Only then will things work. “

Zach LaVine will start his fourth season with the Chicago Bulls next season, a team with which he has not yet qualified for the playoffs.

@ZachLaVine’s favorite memories of Michael Jordan —- # The Last Dance, new episodes this Monday on @NetflixLAT. pic.twitter.com/XreodCvb4n – NBA Latam (@NBALatam) April 30, 2020

