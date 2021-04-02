Zach LaVine, forced to go to the police for harassment of an obsessed fan

Idolatry, as is well known, can cross dangerous thresholds. Social networks have further exacerbated the fixation of many anonymous people for those famous figures whom they profess admiration, giving rise to more of a turbulent story in which fans cross the line and they try to access their icons at all costs, even if this implies violating their privacy.

The latest episode of this class comes from the United States and has basketball player Zach LaVine at its center, a 25-year-old guard who has played in the ranks of the Chicago Bulls since 20217. And, according to the TMZ portal, the young man has had to face a rather murky situation with a fan in recent days.

According to the media, a woman who was obsessed with the player, and whose identity has not been disclosed, traveled to the state of Illinois from another region of the country with the sole intention of having a conversation with LaVine. The woman stood at the gate of the basketball player’s property, who was home at the time.

Next, the fan demanded that LaVine come out of the house so that the two could speak, meeting with a refusal. Finally, After being repeatedly asked to leave, LaVine and his family had no choice but to notify the police.

Officers arrived at the property shortly thereafter and took the woman to a nearby medical facility for a psychiatric evaluation. Beyond that, the only thing that is known at the moment is that she was not officially arrested. And LaVine, despite the shock, nor has he filed a complaint.