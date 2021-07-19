Zach Lavine and the red alert in the selections of the United States and Spain

Red alarm in the American basketball team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, having known that Zach Lavine has been placed in isolation for maintaining direct contact with a positive for coronavirus. The Bulls guard will be subjected to several PCR tests and if he tests negative, the option of rejoining the group dynamics soon will be considered, but we will also have to be attentive to what might happen if he tests positive, since the Spanish team would be at risk of being infected, after the friendly they played last morning.

Zach LaVine has been placed under USA Basketball’s health & safety protocols & will not travel with the team to Tokyo today. We hope that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week. – USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 19, 2021