Zach Braff will be another of the protagonists of the romantic sci-fi comedy ‘Moonshot’

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Zach Braff (“I wish I was here”) returns to front of the cameras after directing an episode of the hit comedy series “Ted Lasso.” As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the actor, who made a name for himself thanks to his role as Dr. John in ‘Scrubs,’ has joined the cast of ‘Moonshot’, a sci-fi romantic comedy that New Line will develop for HBO Max.

Alongside Braff, the film will star previously announced Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Lukas Gage, in a project currently in production under the direction of Chris Winterbauer and a script written by Max Taxe.

We are talking about a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist that takes place in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best that humanity has to offer. Two very different college students end up joining forces and sneak aboard a space shuttle to the red planet to join their loved ones.

Braff will be one of the brains behind the effort to colonize Mars, a man who describes himself as an entrepreneur and a visionary. The actor, who has just finished his work on the remake of ‘Twelve at Home’ for Disney +, already worked with Berlanti more than 20 years ago on ‘The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy’, a film that marked his directing debut. for the filmmaker.

Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film through Berlanti / Schechter Films along with Entertainment 360’s Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin. Mike McGrath of Berlanti / Schechter Films will serve as executive producer alongside Dana Fox.