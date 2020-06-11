Actor Zach Braff led the fun television series Scrubs and believes the time has come to make a movie as a farewell.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs It was a comedy that focused on a group of employees at the fictional Hospital del Sagrado Corazón. Zach Braff he played John Dorian (better known as J. D.), the main character and narrator of the show. His character begins as a newcomer to the medical center and slowly evolves in his career and personal life throughout the series, until he becomes a great doctor. In the cast he also stood out Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes.

Scrubs It was highly praised by critics as many highlighted the fact that the show successfully alternated between comedy and drama. The series was also noted for its clever use of recurring characters and special celebrity guests. Although it does not have the popularity of Friends and Seinfeld, continues to retain a large number of fans.

Faced with the possibility of a Scrubs movie, Zach Braff commented:

“It would be funny. I think it would be fun for everyone to do something like that. We just have to get Disney in and Bill Lawrence in. I think it will happen. The fans really seem to want it to happen. “

Nowadays the pressure from the fans is very important.

For a Scrubs movie to happen, there must be peer pressure on social media. Because if many viewers ask that it exist, it can happen. As recently happened with the version of the Zack Snyder Justice League or to modify the design of Sonic. Also, finishing a series with a movie is something that is becoming fashionable, so let’s hope it comes true. Since a new meeting of Christopher Turk, Perry Cox, John ‘J.D.’ Dorian, Elliot Reid, Carla Espinosa and of course the janitor.