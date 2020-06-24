The outstanding Dominican bachatero Zacarías Ferreira is unstoppable, since once again this year he obtains the Triple Platinum certification thanks to the sales, reproductions and views of his single « El Intruso ».

The recognition was granted by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), being originally conceived to honor artists who have become a benchmark of success.

In the case of Zacarías Ferreira There are already three works that are at the level of this industry distinction: the album « El Amor » (Golden Record), and the singles « La Asesina » and « El Intruso » (Triple Platinum).

« El Intruso » surpasses 150 million combined views between its official YouTube and Spotify channels, also having the best comments from millions of people who follow it from all over the world, allowing it to be the public’s favorite today.

La Oreja Media Group, a company that discographically represents the outstanding singer worldwide, announced this achievement of the artist to the media, which only strengthens the importance of Zacarías as an artist for both bachata and the Dominican Republic.

Ferreira is currently working hard on the last stages of what will be his next musical album with previously unreleased songs.