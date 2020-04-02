Zac Efron.

Zac Efron He is one of the most sensual and gallant actors on the big screen, after having a great success in the youth film High School Musical, his career took off and became one of the most sought after singles in Hollywood. In addition, he has acted in all kinds of films without being classified in a genre. However, his fans love to see him in roles where he shows his statuesque body, an example of this was the film Baywatch where he was seen next to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And one of the questions that everyone asks is how did you do to look like this on screen? Today we tell you his secret.

It was a routine given by coach Patrick Murphy, who has worked with other Hollywood personalities such as Tobey McGuire Y Jason Segal. In an interview he did for Men’s Health, he revealed how he trained Efron to look like this.

Murphy’s key is to always maintain good body alignment, this is the head always forward and the shoulders back and down, this is extremely important for each and every one of the exercises because it keeps the body in a strong position and ensures all the training.

On the other hand, he adapted each training to Efron because it ensures that if something does not go well with your body you must eliminate it. For the actor he used morning sessions of one hour and in the afternoon another hour. The exercises were rotated per day and consisted of leg (lifts, lifts, squats), push-ups, sit-ups, boxing routines, and weights.

Diet was also very important and consisted of meals carbohydrate free. Once the filming of the film was finished, little by little, Efron relaxed his routine and returned to enjoying the many meals he left behind.

