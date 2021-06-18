Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron, a handsome off-roader | Instagram

If he actor Zac Efron, would cause so many sighs now his brother Dylan efron Throwing the girls into a quandary, Zac Efron’s handsome off-road brother has captured attention, apparently they share more than just one strong appeal.

Dylan Efron, has captured the attention of the spotlight, and not for being only the handsome brother of the talented Zac efron, but also for being one of the producers of the documentary series “Down to Earth” (2020), which stars the actor himself from “High School Musical“.

It was at the beginning of this year that Dylan Efron received an exception from the Australian Government to be able to enter the country from the United States and continue filming season 2.

Before arriving in his country, he had to quarantine for fifteen days to finally be able to travel and meet again with his brother, whom he had not seen since the Covid-19 outbreak, despite being very close.

The handsome brothers, Dylan and Zac Efron, also share an interest in off-road adventures, as for their interest in acting, they have also had other participations such as “Ready Player One” in (2018) and The Accountant (2016) together to Ben Affleck.

His most recent work was on the extreme sports series “Flow State”, the episodes of which can be seen on his YouTube channel.

Zac Efron’s 33-year-old younger brother, Dyaln with 29, was born on February 6, 1992 in California, United States, Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron, graduated from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California.

On May 24, Zachary David Alexander “Zac” Efron, actor of “Summerland”, “ER Emergencies”, “NCIS”, “Wildly famous” among others, shared a video of him and his brother Dylan, about the “Brother’s Day”.

I can’t tell who is screaming more, he joked next to the short in which they appear performing a dangerous jump.

The recording includes an adrenaline-pumping moment in which Zac and Dylan Efron launch off a platform to perform the Bungee Jumping challenge.

In late May, prominent entertainment figure Zac Efron sold his Los Angeles home for 5.3 million as part of a plan to move to Australia.

The house was located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, it had been for sale since December 2020. It has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and three floors, initially, the actor asked for 5.9 million, however, he ended up accepting less. He bought it in 2013 for almost $ 4 million and did some renovations to the pool and spa, adding a man-made waterfall.

The musician decided last year that he wanted to move to the Byron Bay area of ​​Australia. Like so many other people, he discovered that presence is relative and that it does not mean that he will run out of job opportunities.

One of his most recent appearances was in the Netflix series, “Con los pies en la tierra”, a travel and wellness diary in which he travels through different countries to explore sustainable and healthy ways of living.