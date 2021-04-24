Zac Efron with new face plastic surgery? WTF? A new clip of Zac Efron has everyone wondering if the actor had plastic surgery. Zac the jaw!

To promote the Bill Nye special, Earth Day Musical With Facebook Watch, several celebrities joined Nye to encourage people to take care of the planet, among the famous is 33-year-old Zac Efron, whose jaw almost popped out of TV, his lips also caught the attention of fans. Screenshots of the video flooded Twitter, of course.

“What the f * ck did Zac Efron do to his jaw? Said one user, with another commenting, “There’s a picture of Zac Efron with terrible fillers and botox circulating on Twitter.”

One user compared the High School Musical star to The Weeknd’s hideous face for his “Save Your Tears” video where he wore makeup and prosthetics. Another said he looked like the human Shrek, like in the character’s second movie. LMAO!

Efron shocked his fans with a super muscular look last year for his Netflix series “Down To Earth,” a transformation that fans supported, many referring to the Baywatch actor as Daddy.

But in 2016, if you remember how strong Zac got for Baywatch, right? That look was also supported by fans, and his face did not change.

But you know what? This is not the first time they say that Zac has had surgery, once they came up with a story that Zac had fallen and fractured his jaw (there was a murkier story behind …) the point is that Efron appeared different after that . Here is a comparative pic of Zac before and after.

OMG! Zac Efron has muscles even in his face !! Bahahahahahaha … how ugly it was.

So, Zac Efron with new face plastic surgery? WTF?

