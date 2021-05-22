Zac Efron reappears in networks to show that he is still a gallant



Zac Efron.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

After the criticism of his face for alleged cosmetic surgeries, Zac efron It is once again a trend in networks for the new photographs that it has uploaded to its Instagram.

The actor shared a series of images from a visit to the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), in Tasmania, Australia And to the relief of many fans, he looks the same as always: attractive and showing that his face did not undergo any change.

In them Zac posed naturally and with a complexion very similar to the one he was known until before the scandal a few weeks ago, that is, that shows no signs of any surgical intervention or cosmetic modification, just as it appeared after its appearance in the Earth Day video.

At that time, the physical appearance of the 33-year-old actor became a trend in social networks and various memes even began to circulate because Efron is considered one of Hollywood’s leading men and many thought that the face had been ruined as a result of an aesthetic treatment.

Ricky Fort returned in the form of Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/A5FySc4P6F – 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖆𝖘 🇵🇷 {12/9/18} 🎾 (@ LNV22) April 23, 2021

So this recent publication could not go unnoticed as much as the reactions of hundreds of his fans who began to express their happiness and tranquility when they saw that the actor’s face is intact.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, to accompany these postcards, Zac spoke of a clothing brand that is helping to donate clothes and other items to shelters for people who do not have a home, so not only is it a pretty face, but also has a good heart.