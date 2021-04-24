Zac Efron, is that you? What happened to her face, that’s what everyone wants to know



Zac Efron.

Photo: Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Zac efron has been one of the many stars who has wanted to join the initiative launched by Facebook in collaboration with the EarthDay group under the title ‘Earth Day: The Musical’, which tries to raise awareness in a humorous tone about the The importance of protecting our planet as host Bill Nye tries to start a fictional musical with the help of Justin Bieber.

This event has had the participation of Maluma, the guys from CNCO or Zac Efron, which are some of the artists that Nye and Bieber try to convince on camera to join their show. In the case of the former Disney actor, he pretends to be delighted with the idea of ​​putting on a large production, but what has really caught the attention of viewers has been his appearance, and more specifically his face.

Ricky Fort returned in the form of Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/A5FySc4P6F – 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖆𝖘 🇵🇷 {12/9/18} 🎾 (@ LNV22) April 23, 2021

Right now the followers of the interpreter are still wondering on social networks what has been done to his face to make his features look so different. In Mexico, for example, Zac continues to be a trend on Twitter and multiple ‘memes’ have emerged: many compare him to David Hasselhoff, another famous person who abused cosmetic surgery at the time, while others claim that he tries to look like a Ken doll or The Weeknd in the video for his song ‘Save Your Tears’, in which he appears with exaggerated cheekbones and a tiny nose thanks to facial prosthetics.

How had they not noticed?

Zac Efron will release remix with The weekend pic.twitter.com/ezJBTSyGyc – Edu Sebas (@soytu_ex__) April 23, 2021

The actor’s fans don’t get it and want their old Zac back. This new face seems not to please them at all. A follower made it that clear on Twitter, where Vanessa Hudgens’s ex is sitting

But my love, what need did you have to touch your face!

If you felt ugly and had surgery, imagine one a simple mortal.

Return the real Zac Efron 😩 pic.twitter.com/KvZr02uTr7 – Bárbara Najas (@barbaranajas) April 23, 2021

Although Zac has yet to make a statement about it, his fans seem to be unhappy with the change. And it is rumored that he could have undergone an aesthetic procedure known as facial harmonization, which seeks to improve the symmetry of the face, transform some characteristics and prevent skin aging.

